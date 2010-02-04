Apple Puts Apps Browsing On The Web

Apple has added its App Store to its website.



If you’re looking for an App, you can preview it on the Web now, instead of launching iTunes.

For an example, here’s a link to the popular Doodle Jump game. iTunes still pops up, but you can opt for it to stay closed.

Apple already has its iTunes music on its website.

It’s clearing the way for a cloud based iTunes store.

