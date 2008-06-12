Apple Puts A Few iPhone Apps Above The Rest (AAPL)

Every year Apple hands out design awards to the best applications made for OS X. So what makes this year different? The iPhone, of course. Apple added 5 6 iPhone apps to the award ceremony, and in addition to a cool silver cube trophy, the winning developers get a big recognition boost (and probably some choice placement in the app store).



One developer was nice enough to tell us the winners he could remember:

OmniFocus task manager: It’s a location-based personal organiser. Store shopping lists, agendas, etc. And if you need to go shopping, the app will tell you where the nearest grocery store is.

Our Take: It’s not a super flashy idea, but it’s definitely useful.

MIMVista’s Multi-modality Imaging on the iPhone: An app that lets you look at medical scans (like CT, MRIs, etc.). You can look at cross sections, rotate them, and basically manipulate them however you want.

Our Take: We were super impressed by this app when it was showcased at the keynote. But since we’re not doctors, we didn’t really know what we were looking at.

Remember The Milk: Another task management app. Where it differs from OmniFocus is that OmniFocus offered you more ways of entering in tasks (voice recording, take a picture, etc.). Remember the Milk seems like it offers better ways to organise and get notified.

Our Take: This app seems like it’s more fun than OmniFocus (if task management can be fun), but we really can’t say which one’s definitely better until we get our hands on both.

Pangea Software’s Enigmo: It’s a game where you collect drops of water. Sound lame? Not really. It makes good use of the iPhone’s accelerometer and just looks cool.

Our Take: This was another app that was showcased at Steve Jobs’ keynote and it wowed the crowd (but it’s going to cost $10).

Update: The Iconfactory’s Twitterific and AOL’s (TWX) AOL Radio app also took home awards. Complete list of iPhone and Mac winners, live blog, and photos at The iLife.

