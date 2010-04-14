Apple Says It's Sold So Many iPads In The US That It Can't Start Selling Them Abroad Yet

Apple is pushing back the international launch of the iPad by a month, the company announced this morning.



Pre-orders and pricing for the international version pf the iPad will start May 10. The iPad will ship at the end of the month.

Apple says it sold over 500,000 iPads in the first week it was on the market.

Either Apple is really caught off guard by the demand for the iPad, or it has some supply chain issues.

Here’s the release from Apple:

Although we have delivered more than 500,000 iPads during its first week, demand is far higher than we predicted and will likely continue to exceed our supply over the next several weeks as more people see and touch an iPad(TM). We have also taken a large number of pre-orders for iPad 3G models for delivery by the end of April.

Faced with this surprisingly strong US demand, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the international launch of iPad by one month, until the end of May. We will announce international pricing and begin taking online pre-orders on Monday, May 10. We know that many international customers waiting to buy an iPad will be disappointed by this news, but we hope they will be pleased to learn the reason–the iPad is a runaway success in the US thus far.

