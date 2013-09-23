The New Apple TV Update Was Ruining Some Devices, So Apple Pulled The Software

Apple launched a new update for the Apple TV on Friday, but the company stopped issuing the software Sunday following reports that it can “brick” the device.

The website 9to5Mac was the first to pick up the news.

The new software update has completely locked up the Apple TV for some users, rendering it useless. Other users have complained that they lost content like movies and music when they updated.

This is version 6.0 of the Apple TV software. It adds a few features like the new iTunes Radio streaming music service, which is a lot like Pandora. You can also view photos stored in iCloud and play content stored on your iPhone or iPad on any Apple TV, even if it’s owned by someone else.

