Apple used to brag about its computers not getting “PC viruses.”



After Mac computers were hit by a Flashback botnet attack it was had to remove that claim.

Graham Cluley of Naked Security noticed the change first, and showed the before and after language from Apple:

Apple’s New Message

Photo: PC World

