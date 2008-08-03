Apple Pulls Out Of Hacker Conference (AAPL)

Apple (AAPL) employees are so tight-lipped that they won’t tell you the time of day without permission from Steve Jobs. So how come Apple’s security team is going to speak at next week’s Black Hat, the annual hacker/security conference? Answer: It’s not. Computerworld:



Apple Inc. has pulled its security engineering team out of a planned public discussion on the company’s security practices.

The panel would have been a first for Apple, but the company pulled out of the discussion at the last minute, Black Hat Director Jeff Moss said in an interview Friday.

“Marketing got wind of it, and nobody at Apple is ever allowed to speak publicly about anything without marketing approval,” he said.

The panel would have been a highlight of the show, giving attendees an insider look at Apple’s security response team. Apple is notoriously secretive about its security policies, a stance that has made it a constant target of criticism in the security community.

“It was them talking about security engineering and how they take security seriously,” Moss said. “It would have put Apple in a positive light.”

But Black Hat attendees won’t be completely deprived of interesting chats. Interesting sessions still on the agenda for next week include “How To Impress Girls With Browser Memory Protection Bypasses” and “Satan is on My Friends List: Attacking Social Networks”.

