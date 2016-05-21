Apple is ditching an update that has been killing iPads

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new 9.7′ iPad Pro during an Apple special event at the Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO announced the iPhone SE and a 9.7′ version of the iPad Pro.

Apple is walking back an update that has been “bricking” customers’ iPads.

iOS 9.3.2 was released this week, including features like Night Shift mode and Low Power mode. But some iPad Pro users also reported that it left their devices totally unusable — displaying an “Error 56” message that can’t be removed. It can’t even be solved by restoring the tablet from iTunes, a normally reliable way of fixing major errors.

Ars Technica reports that Apple is now scrapping the update altogether for iPad Pros, and says that it is working on a fix.

“we’re working on a fix for an issue impacting a small number of iPad units that are receiving an error when trying to update the software,” the company said in a statement.

There’s no timeframe definite timeframe given: “We’ll issue an update as quickly as possible.”

