Apple Has Pulled Its Terrible 'Genius' Ads From YouTube And Apple.com

Photo: YouTube

Apple has pulled its latest ad campaign, which everyone seemed to love to hate, from YouTube and Apple.com, reports MacRumors.The ads debuted during the Olympics and stopped airing after a lot of groaning by viewers.



Apple’s advertising agency explained by saying that they were only meant for a “first run” during the Olympics.

MacRumors points out that Apple does tend to phase out older advertisements from its site, but this is its newest campaign — there are still ads on its YouTube account dating back to last year.

