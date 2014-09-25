Apple Just Pulled The iOS Update That's Screwing Up People's Phones

Apple has pulled the iOS update that’s reportedly caused user issues.

The update was pulled after users complained about their iPhones losing cell connectivity.

The update appeared to affect iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users the most.

Because the update seemed to disable the cellular connection, users were unable make calls or transfer data.

Their phones got “bricked.”

The update also disabled Touch ID, leaving users unable to use their fingerprint sensor.

Apple pulled the update about an hour after releasing it.

“We have received reports of an issue with the iOS 8.0.1 update. We are actively investigating these reports and will provide information as quickly as we can. In the meantime we have pulled back the iOS 8.0.1 update,” said an Apple spokesperson.

The iOS update was supposed to fix a number of bugs in iOS 8.

Users had reported issues issues with third-party keyboards, as well as glitching in iMessage and lagging notifications.

Here’s our report on the iOS 8 update this morning:

