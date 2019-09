I was walking down University Avenue in Palo Alto yesterday when I encountered a bunch of women protesting Apple.



I asked them what they were mad about.

Three things, they said:

The way Apple treats its workers Apple’s “planned obsolence” Apple’s enormous profit margins

They weren’t happy with my response. See video below…

