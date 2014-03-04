Apple Is Now Advertising The IPhone 5C On Tumblr

For a tech company, Apple has been especially shy about using social media to promote itself. Though it has Facebook and Twitter accounts for some of its services, like the App Store or iTunes Podcasts, Apple doesn’t have a unified company page on either of the platforms.

But now, Apple has decided to embrace advertising on Tumblr. On Sunday, sites like 9to5Mac and MacRumors began reporting the existence of an Apple-branded Tumblr page called isee5C promoting the availability of the iPhone 5C in different colours. We’ve also confirmed with a source familiar with the matter that Apple is in fact advertising on Tumblr.

The Tumblr site proclaims “Every colour has its story” and allows users to click on several short video animations for the different colours the phone comes in. Each video tells a short story, of sorts, and has a corresponding tagline (“Enjoy the show,” “Port des Lilas”) written in English, French, or Portuguese.

Here’s what the page looks like:

