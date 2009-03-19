Apple Hypes Album By Former Microsoft Exec Who Praised The Mac

Former Windows boss Jim Allchin once famously said: “I would buy a Mac today if I was not working at Microsoft.” So is Apple (AAPL) repaying the compliment?

Jim, who plays the guitar when he’s not creating software, released an album of his work. And on Apple’s ITunes at least, Jim is getting very prominent placing.

Techflash:

[Jim] currently holds not one but two featured spots on the home page of Apple’s iTunes store. It’s in the prominent “New and Noteworthy” section AND in the separate “What We’re Listening To” section.

Do his music deserve Apple’s love? Depends who you ask.

So far, however, the iTunes user reviews are divided.

“This is one of those artists you hear and are surprised that you haven’t heard them before,” writes one. “Allchin is a GREAT guitar player from the Eric Clapton, Eric Johnson school. He also writes some great songs.”

Counters another, “It doesn’t matter how good he can play, the songs are terrible. This my friends, is the album you get when you can afford to produce your own stuff, and not give a crap what other people think.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.