18-Year-Old Developer Who Built Yahoo's News App Just Won Apple's Most Prestigious Design Award

Eighteen-year-old Nick D’Aloisio will walk away from WWDC with more than some newfound knowledge about Apple’s future products; the wunderkind programmer won an Apple Design Award.

A perhaps lesser-known WWDC tradition, each year at the conference Apple holds a special event to recognise apps that “raise the bar in design, technology, and innovation,” the company says on its website.

D’Aloisio is no stranger to any of these things. At 15, he built an app that eventually became Summly, which he sold to Yahoo for $US33 million two years later. Today the teenager leads the project Summly has grown into, now called Yahoo News Digest. This new product impressed Apple so much it made the cut for this year’s Design Awards.

This is the second year in a row Yahoo will take home a shiny box with a glowing apple that represents excellence. Last year the company won for its Yahoo Weather app, TechCrunch reports.

Proud to announce we just won the 2014 Apple Design award for Yahoo News Digest here at WWDC!!! :) pic.twitter.com/09WHBS5pQB

— Nick D’Aloisio (@nickdaloisio) June 3, 2014

D’Aloisio took to Twitter to thank his teammates on the project, calling them “truly epic.”

