Apple Makes More Money Per Employee Than Exxon And Google

Apple earned $400,000 in profit per employee last year, reports MSNBC.This is at least partially due to Apple nailing its global operations — Apple believes that overseas factories are more flexible and the workers are more affordable while offering more industrial skills than workers in the US.



When asked about bringing these jobs to the US, an Apple spokesman told MSNBC that “we sell iPhones in over a hundred countries. We don’t have an obligation to solve America’s problems. Our only obligation is making the best product possible.”

Apple’s huge $400,000 in profit per employee is more than Goldman Sachs, Exxon Mobil, or Google.

