Here are all of the new products Apple is expected to launch by the end of the year

YouTube/Unbox Therapy Dummy versions of the what is reportedly the iPhone 11 alongside the iPhone XS.

Apple is expected to release several new products this fall, including new iPhones and its Apple TV Plus streaming service.

Apple typically debuts its new iPhone and Apple Watch in September.

It’s unclear when other new products, like its forthcoming digital services for video and gaming, will arrive.

Apple already released new iPads, a refreshed iPod, new AirPods, and a credit card in 2019, but the company is far from finished.

With the fall quickly approaching, here’s a look at the other Apple products we’re expected to see before the year’s end, from new iPhones and iPads to streaming services.

The iPhone 11

YouTube/Unbox Therapy A dummy model of what may be the iPhone 11.

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones in September, as it has done in years past.

This year’s trio of iPhones are rumoured to feature a new camera with three lenses, a feature that makes it possible to wirelessly charge other devices by resting them on the back of the iPhone, and a frosted glass design, among other changes.

Apple’s successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are likely to get the triple-lens camera, while the iPhone XR sequel may have only two cameras. That third camera could be used to enable the iPhone to capture a wider field of view, just like the ultra-wide-angle lens on Samsung’s Galaxy S10.

The Apple Watch Series 5

Hollis Johnson The Apple Watch Series 4.

If Apple maintains the pattern it’s followed in years past, there could be a new Apple Watch on the horizon.

Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch alongside the latest iPhone every September since 2016, so there’s a chance the Cupertino, California-based tech giant could do so again this year.

The next Apple Watch, which will be called the Apple Watch Series 5 if the company sticks with the current branding, will be a modest update compared to years past, according to Bloomberg.

Rather than revamping the watch’s design and functionality, Apple will likely focus on new case finishes for the next Apple Watch, the report says. There’s a chance these new options could include ceramic and titanium casings, since the blog iHelp BR found references to these materials in the beta version of Apple’s new watch software.

Apple also typically upgrades the Apple Watch’s processor, so it’s possible the next iteration will run on a newer chip that may offer faster performance and better battery life.

Apple may also add native sleep-tracking capabilities, according to Bloomberg, but that feature may not arrive until 2020.

New iPad Pro models

Bebeto Matthews/AP

Apple plans to upgrade the iPad Pro tablets it introduced last fall, according to Bloomberg.

These new high-end tablets will reportedly look very similar to their predecessors, but will include better cameras and faster processors. The launch would come after Apple already released new iPad Air and iPad mini models earlier this year.

It’s unlcear precisely when Apple would debut these new iPads, but in the past the company has announced them separately from the iPhone at events in October.

A refreshed version of the cheapest iPad

Shutterstock

A new version of the entry-level iPad that currently starts at $US329 is also coming this year, says Bloomberg. The biggest change will be in the tablet’s screen size, which will get a boost from 9.7 inches to 10.2 inches. That could mean Apple is cutting the 9.7-inch screen size from the iPad lineup for the first time since it launched the first iPad in 2010.

A MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple’s rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro is also coming this year, according to Bloomberg. That would make it the largest laptop screen size Apple has offered since the 2011 MacBook Pro, which had a 17-inch screen.

Apple’s 16-inch laptop is expected to have slimmer bezels framing its screen, making it possible for the company to design a laptop with a larger screen that’s around the same size as its 15-inch model, says the report. It could also have a 3072 x 1920 resolution screen, according to previous predictions from market research firm IHS Markit reported by Forbes.

Apple TV Plus

Tony Avelar/AP

Apple unveiled its big-budget streaming service in March, which includes premium programming tied to big names like Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey. But it hasn’t yet said when it will launch.

We’ll find out soon enough, however, since the company said that it planned to announce more details around pricing and availability for Apple TV Plus in the fall.

Apple TV Plus is a subscription service you’ll be able to access through the company’s TV app, which is available on Apple’s mobile devices, Apple TV, and certain Samsung smart TVs. The app is also coming to the Mac this fall.

Apple Arcade

Apple

Apple is also launching a subscription gaming service that it says will feature 100 games, all of which will be exclusive to the service.

There’s no official release date yet, but the company previously said it would be coming to the App Store in the fall. Pricing has not yet been announced either, but there’s a chance we’ll hear about that during the iPhone event the company is expected to hold in September.

Mac Pro

Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

Apple took the wraps off its latest Mac Pro in June, representing the first time it’s updated its professional-grade powerhouse since its predecessor launched in 2013. As is the case with other previously announced products, like Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade, there’s no precise launch date beyond the fall.

The Mac Pro starts at $US6,000 and features a new look and build that’s designed to be easily modified and upgraded. Apple will also be selling a $US5,000 display and a $US1,000 stand to go along with it.

More new AirPods

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple just launched its second-generation AirPods in March, but the company could already be planning to release a new model in the coming months. A new pair of AirPods with water resistance and noise cancellation is expected to launch by next year, according to Bloomberg.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities who’s become known for his Apple product predictions, also believes the firm will release two new pairs of AirPods in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020, 9to5Mac reported.

