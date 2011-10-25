Apple's Product Rollout Schedule

Photo: AP
For those trying to get a handle on what will become of Apple in the post-Steve Jobs era, a great place to start is the company’s likely product rollout schedule.Below, we’ve compiled a list of Apple’s product rollouts for the last few years and sketched out some estimates of what we think is coming over the next couple of years.
The biggest assumptions are:
- iPad 3 in March 2012
- iPhone 5 in June 2012
- Full-fledged Apple TV set, “iTV,” in September 2012. (Based on recent comments from Steve Jobs in Isaacson’s bio, a report from analyst Gene Munster that Apple is already building TV prototypes, and common sense, we think it is highly likely that Apple will eventually get into this business. Our only questions are how and when.)
- iPad 4, iPhone 5S, and iTV 2 in 2013
If you have your own thoughts, please weigh in below or via email. We’ll keep updating this schedule as we get new information.
APPLE PRODUCT ROLLOUT SCHEDULE, 2007-2013
(Major products only, huge products in red)
2007:
- MARCH: Apple TV
- JUNE: iPhone
- AUGUST: iMac
- SEPTEMBER: New iPods
2008:
- JANUARY: MacBook Air
- FEBRUARY: New MacBooks and MacBook Pros
- FEBRUARY: iPod touch
- JULY: iPhone 3G, MobileMe
- SEPTEMBER: New iPods
- OCTOBER: New MacBooks
2009:
- MARCH: New Macs, new iPod
- JUNE: iPhone 3GS
- JUNE: New Macs
- SEPTEMBER: New iPods
2010:
- APRIL: iPad
- APRIL: New Macs
- JUNE: iPhone 4, cheap iPhone 3GS
- SEPTEMBER: New iPods, new Apple TV
- OCTOBER: MacBook Air
2011:
- MARCH: iPad 2
- APRIL iPhone 4 CDMA
- JULY: MacBook Air, OS Lion
- OCTOBER: iPhone 4S, iCloud
2012 (E):
- MARCH: iPad 3, super-cheap iPad 2 ($299), new Macs
- JUNE: iPhone 5, super-cheap iPhone 4S
- SEPTEMBER: iTV, new Macs
2013 (E):
- MARCH: iPad 4, super-cheap iPad 3 ($199), new Macs
- JUNE: iPhone 5S
- SEPTEMBER: iTV 2, new Macs
