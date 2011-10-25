Apple's Product Rollout Schedule

Photo: AP

For those trying to get a handle on what will become of Apple in the post-Steve Jobs era, a great place to start is the company’s likely product rollout schedule.Below, we’ve compiled a list of Apple’s product rollouts for the last few years and sketched out some estimates of what we think is coming over the next couple of years.



The biggest assumptions are:

iPad 3 in March 2012

iPhone 5 in June 2012

Full-fledged Apple TV set, “iTV,” in September 2012. (Based on recent comments from Steve Jobs in Isaacson’s bio, a report from analyst Gene Munster that Apple is already building TV prototypes, and common sense, we think it is highly likely that Apple will eventually get into this business. Our only questions are how and when.)

iPad 4, iPhone 5S, and iTV 2 in 2013

APPLE PRODUCT ROLLOUT SCHEDULE, 2007-2013

(Major products only, huge products in red)

2007:

MARCH: Apple TV

JUNE: iPhone

AUGUST: iMac

SEPTEMBER: New iPods

2008:

JANUARY: MacBook Air

FEBRUARY: New MacBooks and MacBook Pros

FEBRUARY: iPod touch

JULY: iPhone 3G, MobileMe

SEPTEMBER: New iPods

OCTOBER: New MacBooks

2009:

MARCH: New Macs, new iPod

JUNE: iPhone 3GS

JUNE: New Macs

SEPTEMBER: New iPods

2010:

APRIL: iPad

APRIL: New Macs

JUNE: iPhone 4, cheap iPhone 3GS

SEPTEMBER: New iPods, new Apple TV

OCTOBER: MacBook Air

2011:

MARCH: iPad 2

APRIL iPhone 4 CDMA

JULY: MacBook Air, OS Lion

OCTOBER: iPhone 4S, iCloud

2012 (E):

MARCH: iPad 3, super-cheap iPad 2 ($299), new Macs

JUNE: iPhone 5, super-cheap iPhone 4S

SEPTEMBER: iTV, new Macs

2013 (E):

MARCH: iPad 4, super-cheap iPad 3 ($199), new Macs

JUNE: iPhone 5S

SEPTEMBER: iTV 2, new Macs

