It Looks Like Apple Doesn't Have Any Major Products Planned For A While

Jay Yarow

Apple ended last year with a bang.

In a short period it put out the iPhone 5, iPad Mini, and new iMacs.

We thought there was a chance it released all that stuff as a way to clear the deck for something big coming in the Spring.

Now that we’re closer to Spring, it’s looking less likely we get something.

Jefferies analyst Peter Misek has a roadmap for Apple’s product launches. We’ve included it here. It doesn’t look like much is on its way until June.

Apple product roadmap

Photo: Jefferies

