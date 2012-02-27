Why Is Apple Working On Two New iPad Processors?

Photo: andyi

The rumour mill is disagreeing on whether or not Apple is developing a faster A5 chip or totally revamped A6 chip, but it turns out that it’s actually developing both, reports 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.9to5Mac found references to these two chips, the A5X and the A6, in the iOS 5.1 beta code. The A5X appears to be a souped-up version of the dual-core A5 while the A6 would be a totally new monster.



Gurman offers the following speculation behind why Apple would be at work on two new processors:

Apple developed both chips simultaneously to see which would better fit the new iPad.

The quad-core A6 is for the iPad 3. Meanwhile, the A5X is for rumoured Apple TV update, the next-generation iPhone, or another iOS device.

Apple will sell a cheaper iPad with the A5X chip, while the higher-end iPad 3 has the A6.

The rumoured 8-inch iPad has the A5X processor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.