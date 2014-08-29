Apple Has Banned Advertisers From Using Your Health Data

It’s not long until 09.09.14, the date Apple will launch the iPhone 6 and other new products. And with less than a couple of weeks to go before the event, The Guardian has reported that Apple has tightened its privacy rules for mobile app developers.

The company has prohibited developers from selling any personal information garnered from customers on their health apps to advertisers. This change in policy may allay fears around privacy as Apple starts to move into the health data business. The move is also expected to increase trust in HealthKit in the run up to the release of iOS 8 in September.

Health, an app which was announced by Apple in June, stores all of your health data in one place. It gathers information on blood pressure, heart rate, exercises and diet.

Healthkit is a tool for developers that allows health and fitness apps to work together to access customer’s health data from the Health app. It lets you pick and choose which pieces of your health information you want to share.

Health’s rules state that developers who build apps that tap into Healthkit can collect the health data it holds. But now, even if they do so, they cannot sell it to advertisers.

Apple earlier this week sent out formal invitations for its launch event on Sept, 9. Apple, cryptic as ever, included the line “wish we could say more” on the invitations.

