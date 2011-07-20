Analysts Get Knocked Out By Apple's Blow Out Earnings, Jack Their Price Targets To The Moon

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After Apple’s massive blowout of earnings, analysts are bumping their price targets this morning.Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster has a $607 12 month price target up from $554. Ticonderoga’s Brian White bumped its target to $666 up from $612.



Munster says we’re about to enter a big news cycle for Apple: New iPhone (with new carriers maybe), new MacBook Airs, OS X Lion, iOS 5, and iCloud.

