Analysts Get Knocked Out By Apple's Blow Out Earnings, Jack Their Price Targets To The Moon

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
After Apple’s massive blowout of earnings, analysts are bumping their price targets this morning.Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster has a $607 12 month price target up from $554. Ticonderoga’s Brian White bumped its target to $666 up from $612.
Munster says we’re about to enter a big news cycle for Apple: New iPhone (with new carriers maybe), new MacBook Airs, OS X Lion, iOS 5, and iCloud.
