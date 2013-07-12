Judge In Apple Price-Fixing Trial Used This Video Of Steve Jobs Chatting With Walt Mossberg To Prove Apple's Guilt

Apple was recently found guilty of fixing ebook prices in a controversial ruling that Apple says it will appeal.



Evidence was presented that outlined just how Apple colluded with major book publishers and authors to collectively increase the then industry-standard ebook price from $9.99 to $14.99.

Daring Fireball’s John Gruber has zeroed in on one particular piece of damning evidence, which was actually cited in Judge Cote’s final ruling, of a video interview filmed by The Wall Street Journal’s Kara Swisher.

The video shows AllThingsD’s Walt Mossberg chatting with Steve Jobs after the original iPad’s 2010 keynote, which introduced the iBookstore. Mossberg asks Jobs why anyone would pay $14.99 for the same ebook they can buy for $9.99 from Amazon.

Steve Jobs’s response?

“Well, that won’t be the case.”

Mossberg tries to clarify: “Meaning you won’t be $14.99, or they won’t be $9.99?

Jobs: “The prices will be the same.”

You can take a look at the interaction below, the exchange begins at the 1:45 minute mark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.