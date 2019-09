Ahead of Apple earnings, which are due next week, we have an excellent presentation on the state of Apple fromJan Dawson founder and chief analyst at Jackdaw Research.

This is a must read for anyone following Apple. Dawson, who also blogs at Beyond Devices, has assembled all the most important data on Apple in a series of beautiful charts.

