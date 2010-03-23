Apple Preps iPads For Gadget Reviewers

Apple’s trusted cadre of gadget reviewers will get their review units soon: We’ve heard from an industry source that Apple is either shipping iPads to reviewers this Thursday, or has already shipped them to be received this Thursday.



That should give the reviewers about a week to test out the tablets before their reviews are published. The iPad goes on sale Saturday, April 3.

It’s unclear if Apple will be shipping wi-fi-only or wi-fi/3G iPads to reviewers, but it makes sense that they’d send both, if they’re available.

See Also: 10 burning questions about Apple’s iPad →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.