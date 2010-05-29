Apple Preparing Massive Upgrade For Apple TV

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Apple is preparing a radical upgrade to its long neglected Apple TV, Engadget reports.The new Apple TV is going to be a $99 device that resembles “an iPhone without a screen,” according to sources who have seen it. The little device will just have a port that goes from out of the Apple TV into a television. It will have 16 gig of storage and support full 1080p HI-Definition.



It will be based on the iPhone operating system, so there will be no flash support. It will be running one of Apple’s A4 chips, which means it will be fast.

In addition to a new piece of hardware, Engadget also says Apple will offer expanded streaming services. It sounds like Apple will be moving things to the “cloud” and you’ll be able to keep all your media web-based.

According to Engadget’s source, this new Apple TV has been in the works since long before Google made its big announcement.

Engadget has no time table for when this refreshed Apple TV will be on the market, but it will not be announced at WWDC, it says. WWDC will be focused solely on the iPhone.

