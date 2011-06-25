8,000,000 New MacBook Airs!

Apple is gearing up for a massive launch of the new MacBook Air later this summer, Digitimes reports.



According to the report, Apple expects to ship 8 million Airs in Q3, which is double the shipment in Q2.

The new Airs are rumoured to have a zippy Thunderbolt port for transferring data to and from external devices.

It’ll also have use low-power Sandy Bridge processors that offer more speed without killing battery life.

The new MacBook Air will likely ship with OS X Lion. Click here for our HUGE screenshot tour!

