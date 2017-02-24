Longtime Apple PR veteran Nat Kerris has nabbed a big job at Edelman

Natalie Kerris is a familiar name to many people in tech after her 14 years at Apple.

And she just re-entered the tech PR world as the global chair of PR agency Edelman’s technology sector, where she’ll oversee a unit that includes over 700 communications professionals.

Kerris famously left Apple in 2015. During her years there working for Steve Jobs, she helped launch the iPod, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, ApplePay, and Apple Watch.

She was rumoured to be in the running to take over the top PR role after Katie Cotton retired, but Steve Dowling was promoted and Kerris bowed out.

She then went to Twitter but left after six months, and wasn’t in the public eye until now. Kerris says she doesn’t regret her time at Twitter though, telling Business Insider, “I have tremendous respect for Jack Dorsey and the team at Twitter. The world needs Twitter.”

She’s a favourite among the tech press, having landed on Business Insider’s list of the industry top 50 PR people in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

