COKE TO VW TO APPLE: How A Brand Becomes An Ideology

Brands don’t just get popular overnight. There’s some serious strategy behind Apple’s marketing to the creative class, Volkswagen’s advantage over anything Detroit, and Coca Cola’s enduring appeal.



We spoke with Douglas Cameron, co-founder and chief strategist for Amalgamated Advertising, about how brands become icons — and how he got his start in the ad business while travelling the world playing the bagpipes.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

