The Best View Yet Of Apple's New 'Spaceship' Headquarters That's Beginning To Take Shape

Construction is well underway for Apple’s circular new “Spaceship” campus, and a new aerial photo gives us our best view yet of its progress.

The futuristic campus is designed by Norman Foster’s firm, Foster + Partners, and will feature curved glass panels, an underground parking lot, a private auditorium for keynotes and product launches, and a 360-degree view of nature.

A recent high-resolution photo showing a detailed aerial view of the campus was uploaded to the City of Cupertino’s official website, according to 9to5Mac, and it shows off a new angle of the campus and a look at some of the trees that could end up becoming a privacy hedge.

Here’s the picture.

Cupertino.org

While there’s still a ways to go before Apple’s new campus starts to look like the concept renderings we’ve seen before, a fair amount of progress has been made since construction began, which you can see below.

Cupertino.org

Work on Apple’s new headquarters is slated to conclude in 2016, and you can see a full timeline of its construction over at the official Cupertino website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.