The Best View Yet Of Apple's New 'Spaceship' Headquarters That's Beginning To Take Shape

Construction is well underway for Apple’s circular new “Spaceship” campus, and a new aerial photo gives us our best view yet of its progress.
The futuristic campus is designed by Norman Foster’s firm, Foster + Partners, and will feature curved glass panels, an underground parking lot, a private auditorium for keynotes and product launches, and a 360-degree view of nature.
A recent high-resolution photo showing a detailed aerial view of the campus was uploaded to the City of Cupertino’s official website, according to 9to5Mac, and it shows off a new angle of the campus and a look at some of the trees that could end up becoming a privacy hedge.
Here’s the picture.
While there’s still a ways to go before Apple’s new campus starts to look like the concept renderings we’ve seen before, a fair amount of progress has been made since construction began, which you can see below.
Work on Apple’s new headquarters is slated to conclude in 2016, and you can see a full timeline of its construction over at the official Cupertino website.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.