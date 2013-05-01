A Personal Collection Of Apple Gadgets Evolved Into This Incredible Pop-Up Museum

The Apple Pop-Up Museum is a small museum in Atlanta that’s on a limited run of exhibitions.
The museum chronicles one of the world’s most beloved companies from its humble beginnings in the Homebrew Computer Club to the consumer electronics powerhouse it is today.
The Apple pop up museum in Atlanta is run by Lonnie Mimms, a collector of computers since 1978. Mimms has never disposed of any of the computers he’s bought over the years.
Along with his wife Ageneta Mimms and Swedish native Thereze Almström they curated the museum.
The museum houses Apple products from the original Apple I all the way to the iPad mini.
Apple fan and developer Don Synstelien got to tour the museum recently and shared his pictures with Business Insider.
The pop up museum will be open again Saturday May 18th and Saturday June 8th from 10 am – 5 pm at the Kings Market Shipping centre, 1425 Market Boulevard, Suite #200, Rosewell, GA 30076.
Check it out.
Our photographer said this sign was a bit cheesy. It's another thing you see when you first walk in.
We're finally inside. Security guards are stationed around the venue. When you first enter you have to sign in. Admission is $10.
In the middle is a schematic of the Apple 2. Steve Wozniak was in charge of the technical design of this device while Jobs focused on the design.
Here's the full view of the Alto. Jobs immediately realised the importance of a graphics-based interface over a text-based one.
This wall art of the Apple logo was created by Myra Burg in 1983. Apple commissioned Burg to handcraft 25 limited edition Apple rainbow logo wall hangings. These were sold through Apple's gift catalogue for $350 each.
This is the MacColby Portable. It was manufactured by Colby systems. The device was introduced at the first MacWorld conference in 1985.
This is the pitch Steve Jobs used to lure former Pepsi CEO John Sculley to Apple. Sculley was a marketing guru and Jobs wanted him to Apply his skills to the PC market.
Here are some machines created by NeXT. NeXT was a computer company founded by Steve Jobs in 1985 after he was forced out of Apple.
While Pixar hardly seems like history, it was still on display at the museum. Pixar spun out as its own corporation in 1986 after receiving funding from Steve Jobs who became its majority shareholder.
This is the TAM (Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh). It's a limited-edition PC released in 1997 in celebration of Apple's 20th birthday. The original price of the TAM was $7,499.
Finally, the iPhone. The case in the top left corner has the first iPhone deconstructed. The case at the top right houses the original iPhone and iPhone 3G. The original iPad 3G is at the bottom left, and the iPad mini is at the bottom right.
In 1993, Apple released the Macintosh TV. This was Apple's first attempt at computer-television integration. The device could switch from being a computer display to a cable ready TV.
Here's the original Newton MessagePad 100 box. The MessagePad was the first series of PDAs developed by Apple.
The Commodore PET (right) was released in January 1977. It was a top-seller in U.S. and Canadian educational markets.
