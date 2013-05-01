A Personal Collection Of Apple Gadgets Evolved Into This Incredible Pop-Up Museum

The Apple Pop-Up Museum is a small museum in Atlanta that’s on a limited run of exhibitions.



The museum chronicles one of the world’s most beloved companies from its humble beginnings in the Homebrew Computer Club to the consumer electronics powerhouse it is today.

The Apple pop up museum in Atlanta is run by Lonnie Mimms, a collector of computers since 1978. Mimms has never disposed of any of the computers he’s bought over the years.

Along with his wife Ageneta Mimms and Swedish native Thereze Almström they curated the museum.

The museum houses Apple products from the original Apple I all the way to the iPad mini.

Apple fan and developer Don Synstelien got to tour the museum recently and shared his pictures with Business Insider.

The pop up museum will be open again Saturday May 18th and Saturday June 8th from 10 am – 5 pm at the Kings Market Shipping centre, 1425 Market Boulevard, Suite #200, Rosewell, GA 30076.

Check it out.

