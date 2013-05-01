A Personal Collection Of Apple Gadgets Evolved Into This Incredible Pop-Up Museum

Kevin Smith
iPod Timeline apple pop up museum in atlanta

The Apple Pop-Up Museum is a small museum in Atlanta that’s on a limited run of exhibitions.

The museum chronicles one of the world’s most beloved companies from its humble beginnings in the Homebrew Computer Club to the consumer electronics powerhouse it is today. 

The Apple pop up museum in Atlanta is run by Lonnie Mimms, a collector of computers since 1978. Mimms has never disposed of any of the computers he’s bought over the years.

Along with his wife Ageneta Mimms and Swedish native Thereze Almström they curated the museum. 

The museum houses Apple products from the original Apple I all the way to the iPad mini.

Apple fan and developer Don Synstelien got to tour the museum recently and shared his pictures with Business Insider. 

The pop up museum will be open again Saturday May 18th and Saturday June 8th from 10 am – 5 pm at the Kings Market Shipping centre, 1425 Market Boulevard, Suite #200, Rosewell, GA 30076.

The Apple Pop Up Museum is in Rosewell, GA.

When you walk in, you're greeted by this vintage Apple sign.

Our photographer said this sign was a bit cheesy. It's another thing you see when you first walk in.

We're finally inside. Security guards are stationed around the venue. When you first enter you have to sign in. Admission is $10.

The original Apple I Board is set up for you to see. Even back then, Apple had impeccable design.

There are a few Apple clones. The one to the far right is the Pineapple.

In the middle is a schematic of the Apple 2. Steve Wozniak was in charge of the technical design of this device while Jobs focused on the design.

Here's the full view of the Alto. Jobs immediately realised the importance of a graphics-based interface over a text-based one.

This wall art of the Apple logo was created by Myra Burg in 1983. Apple commissioned Burg to handcraft 25 limited edition Apple rainbow logo wall hangings. These were sold through Apple's gift catalogue for $350 each.

Top: The Apple IIc. Middle: Apple IIGS. Bottom: Apple IIGS Woz edition.

This is the MacColby Portable. It was manufactured by Colby systems. The device was introduced at the first MacWorld conference in 1985.

Here are a few of the Apple IIs next to each other.

This is the pitch Steve Jobs used to lure former Pepsi CEO John Sculley to Apple. Sculley was a marketing guru and Jobs wanted him to Apply his skills to the PC market.

Here's a full view of the wall of Apple machines.

Next up, a panorama of some more Apple machines.

Here are some machines created by NeXT. NeXT was a computer company founded by Steve Jobs in 1985 after he was forced out of Apple.

While Pixar hardly seems like history, it was still on display at the museum. Pixar spun out as its own corporation in 1986 after receiving funding from Steve Jobs who became its majority shareholder.

This is the TAM (Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh). It's a limited-edition PC released in 1997 in celebration of Apple's 20th birthday. The original price of the TAM was $7,499.

This is an early Apple server.

The PC in the middle is the machine used in the film Jurassic Park.

This was a part of the Think Different campaign, which ran from 1997-2002.

Jobs said this at the D5 Conference: All Things Digital on May 30, 2007.

The Apple museum wouldn't be complete without Jony Ive,

colourful Apple keyboards and mice were strung up on this wall.

The first iMac was released in 1998 and came in an assortment of colours.

The 2002 iMac was on display was counting how many Apple devices had been sold since 1977.

An iPod timeline. The first Apple MP3 player was introduced in 2001.

Finally, the iPhone. The case in the top left corner has the first iPhone deconstructed. The case at the top right houses the original iPhone and iPhone 3G. The original iPad 3G is at the bottom left, and the iPad mini is at the bottom right.

In 1993, Apple released the Macintosh TV. This was Apple's first attempt at computer-television integration. The device could switch from being a computer display to a cable ready TV.

A wall of photos shows happy Apple customers using their products.

The beginning of the Apple timeline.

Next up is a timeline of Apple products strung across a huge wall.

Here's the original Newton MessagePad 100 box. The MessagePad was the first series of PDAs developed by Apple.

All the Apple portables on display.

What's next?

This room was full of bubble wrap and hanging cloth.

Various Apple boxes on display.

At the end of the museum there was a Computer Fair with tons of very old machines on display.

Here's a Commodore portable.

The Commodore PET (right) was released in January 1977. It was a top-seller in U.S. and Canadian educational markets.

A ton of Apple handhelds.

Finally, an old Tic Tac Toe machine from 1961 that still works.

