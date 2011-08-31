Chinese Environmental Groups Thrash Apple As A Major Polluter

Photo: ap

Five different Chinese environmental groups are coming after Apple, accusing it of pollution, the Financial Times reports.The environmental groups have linked Apple to various suppliers with track records of environmental violations and taking advantage of loopholes in the system.



In a report released by the organisations, they call out 29 major electronics brands to work with them on improving the situation. But the report singles out Apple as being non-responsive.

The report says air pollution from factories near city of Kunshan became so bad that that people started sending their kids to different schools, and they’ve noticed increased cancer rates since the factories opened.

Apple, who is famously tight-lipped on almost all matters, reached out to the report’s authors before it was supposed to be published. Apple said that some of the factories of concern were not suppliers for the US, but didn’t go into any more detail than that.

