Apple Fesses Up To Pollution Problems At 15 Chinese Supply Plants

Apple reps held a 3-hour meeting with Chinese environmental groups yesterday in which they came clean regarding pollution problems at 15 supply plants, reports Caixin Online.Apple didn’t get specific on how it would go about solving the issue. 11 of the factories involved have yet to file any sort of environmental assessment report.



China seems less than impressed with Apple on this — “In the term of information transparency, Apple still has not done enough,” said Li Bo, Secretary-General of environmental advocacy group Friends of Nature.

