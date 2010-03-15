Now It's War: Apple Poaches A Googler

Photo: Twitter

Apple and Google were alleged to have had a no-poaching pact for years. Now that they’re enemies pitched in an Android versus iPhone battle, it appears that agreement is over.Apple has hired RJ Pittman away from Google, TechCrunch reports.



RJ’s LinkedIn profile lists him as a Director, Product Management at Google. His job is “driving innovation for company’s next generation consumer search properties.”

TechCrunch landed RJ’s good-bye email to co-workers. He doesn’t say what he’ll be doing at Apple, other than “They’ve created a pretty neat role for me, which I will be able to talk about soon after I’ve started working there.”

TechCrunch speculates RJ will join Apple’s Lala team, which sounds plausible. On LinkedIn he says he has experience in the commerce on the web:

I have spent the last two decades building Internet software companies to help accelerate the evolution of a commerce-enabled Web. I have applied this experience to the creation many pioneering Internet companies and projects in the field of web search, social networking, e-payments, and online trading. I have raised $50M in venture capital for the companies I founded or co-founded since 1992, completing two IPOs, and the sale of two other companies. I have also led e-business transformations at large multi-billion dollar corporations including McKesson (NYSE: MCK), and Interface Global (NASDAQ: IFSIA).

I am an experienced, hands-on company chief executive and entrepreneur. I have managed my companies with a balance of deep technical expertise and product vision along with sound business principles to create value and produce profitable, sustainable ventures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.