Apple Plunges After Downgrades: Slowing Demand, Crappy Economy

Apple (AAPL) shares are down 14% to around $110 — their lowest since May, 2007 — after Morgan Stanley and RBC both downgraded the stock this morning. Why? Mostly slowing demand and lousy economic conditions.



RBC’s Mike Abramsky says his bank’s latest consumer survey shows Mac purchase intentions for laptops and desktops “suddenly moderating” from August — “the biggest declines in 2.5 years.” And more broadly, 40% of people plan on spending less money on electronics in the next 90 days — “the weakest outlook ever seen.” Abramsky trimmed his Mac outlook.

Morgan Stanley’s Kathryn Huberty points out that the remaining source of growth in the PC market is in the sub-$1,000 market, where Apple currently sells no laptops.

Both note that the crappy economy means lower multiples for growth stocks like Apple — which means things could get worse before they get better.

One potential source of good news: Apple is expected to unveil new laptops in the next two weeks, which, if priced right — perhaps under $1,000 — could help with holiday sales.

