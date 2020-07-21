Apple pledges to reach zero carbon emissions by 2030 across its entire business, from Apple Stores to iPhone production

Mark Lennihan/AP

Apple announced a major sustainability initiative on July 21: By 2030, Apple pledges to be carbon neutral “across its entire business” – from Apple Stores to iPhone manufacturing.

“By 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact,” the announcement said.

To do this, Apple intends to ramp up the use of recycled materials in its devices, and to offset any carbon emissions it creates by “developing innovative carbon removal solutions.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple is going completely carbon neutral, from storefronts to iPhones.

“By 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact,” the company said in an announcement on Tuesday morning.

Though Apple’s corporate offices are already operating as such, the company plans to expand its focus on sustainability t0 the rest of its operations. That includes manufacturing, shipping, and retail.

But how does one of the world’s largest companies, which makes tens of millions of consumer devices every year, become carbon neutral?

The plan is two-fold: “Reduce emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 while developing innovative carbon removal solutions,” the announcement said.

Another critical part of that plan is Apple’s increasing use of recycled materials in its products. Some of that work has already been implemented across Apple’s product line.

“All iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch devices released in the past year are made with recycled content,” the company said, “including 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in the iPhone Taptic Engine – a first for Apple and for any smartphone.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.