Apple is reportedly planning a major push into original TV shows and movies

Apple is preparing for a major push into original video content, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal — a move that could ultimately set it on a collision course with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

The Californian technology giant is reportedly planning to bundle original video content in with its Apple Music subscription service by the end of 2017.

It has apparently been talking to “veteran producers” about both original TV shows and movies — though the movie plans are more “preliminary.” Apple has already shown some appetite for original video content — it bought the “Carpool Karaoke” TV series starring James Corden in July 2016. But this would be a significant broadening of these ambitions.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Netflix and Amazon Prime are two of the major players in the on-demand video space, and both have extensive libraries of original content. But The Journal is reporting that — at least for now — Apple doesn’t intend to try and match their libraries.

Instead, its smaller collection of content would aid Apple Music’s battle against archrival music streaming service Spotify.

This story is developing…

