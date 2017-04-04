Apple's most powerful computer is getting a major overhaul, but it won't be ready until 2018

Apple is planning a major overhaul of the Mac Pro, its high-end desktop computer.

According to reports in Axios, BuzzFeed, and elsewhere, the Cupertino technology company told a group of reporters that it intends to launch a new version of the powerful workstation — but it won’t be released until 2018.

“You won’t see any of these products this year,” exec Phil Schiller reportedly said. “It’s important to do something great. That will take longer than this year to do.”

He said: “We’re in the process of completely rethinking the Mac Pro.”

The Mac Pro line has long been neglected by Apple, despite calls from enthusiasts for a refresh. It has been more than 1,200 days — more than three years — since the last new release, according to MacRumors analysis.

Apple is also introducing a “modest performance update” for the current Mac Pro, according to Axios, in an attempt to placate consumers.

Apple also intends to launch a new “Pro” version of the iMac, its more midrange desktop computer.

This story is developing…

