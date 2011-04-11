Apple Plans Final Cut Pro Makeover

Apple is rumoured to be unveiling a major overhaul of its video editing software Final Cut Pro at the annual National Association of Broadcasters conference in Las Vegas next week.
According a report in Filmmakers Magazine and a MacRumors blog post, the Final Cut Pro update will be announced at the Final Cut Pro User Group SuperMeet on April 12.
