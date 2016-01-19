Apple is spending $80 million on a massive visitor centre in its new campus

Apple is spending over $80 million (£55 million) on building a visitor’s centre on its new campus, named Campus 2, according to permits filed by Apple.

The new campus is going to cost Apple around $5 billion (£3.5 billion) to build over the next few years and will, eventually, accommodate around 12,000 of Apple’s staff on the West Coast of the US.

The centre will comprise two stories with a 2,386 square-foot cafe and a 10,114 square-foot Apple Store. All of this will be overlooked by an observation deck, situated 23 feet off the ground, according to the plans.

Visiting hours are — tentatively — set at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Apple recently installed a 47-foot by 10.5-foot piece of curved glass, the largest ever, into the campus. Apple’s head of design, Jony Ive, is directly responsible for the design of the campus.

The project has faced numerous setbacks, but is on course to be completed later in 2016.

