Apple's IOS 8 Could Help You Find Your Car

Apple’s newest mobile operating system, iOS 8, has been released in beta form to developers, who have been digging around in the code to discover hidden features that might debut in the future.

One of the more obscure discoveries reveals that Apple has been working on a way to make it easier to find your parked car.

Assets nestled within the iOS 8 beta show purple parking pin icons for both iPhone and iPad, suggesting that Apple will drop a parking pin when you park you car, enabling you to open up your Maps app later and find a route back to your vehicle.

But how would your iPhone or iPad know when you park?

9to5Mac reports that Apple is testing the feature using its motion-sensing M7 chip from the iPhone 5S to “analyse when your car is parked.” The M7 chip pulls data from other iPhone sensors such as compasses, gyroscopes and accelerometers, so it’s likely the iPhone 5S (and any new phones released later this year) will be able to differentiate stopping a stoplight versus actual parking. Theoretically, the M7 might be able to even sense the vibration of a car door slamming — a sure sign of a parked car.

Apple has included hidden assets and lines of code in its operating systems before, but there’s no guarantee the feature will make it into the public release of iOS 8, which will launch sometime this fall.

