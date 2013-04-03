Apple Planning Production Of New iPhone Starting This Quarter

Apple is planning to start production of a “refreshed” iPhone, Dow Jones reports, according to a Bloomberg alert.



Apple was reportedly going to release a new iPhone in August this year. It makes sense to start manufacturing the phone in the next three months.

We are currently looking for the Dow Jones story. It should be out soon. (The way this works: Dow Jones publishes on its newswire, then somewhere like WSJ.com afterwards. Bloomberg tracks all wires for information.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.