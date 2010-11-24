Apple Planning December Event With Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch is getting the full Apple treatment for the launch of his tablet focused news venture.



John Gruber at Daring Fireball says Apple is planning an event for the middle of December to launch “The Daily,” Rupert Murdoch’s new iPad only* newspaper. Other media companies will be on hand also as Apple announces plans to allow recurring subscriptions through iTunes.

So, you can subscribe to a newspaper or magazine and get it delivered regularly to the iPad with ease. Apple will not have a central newsstand for these periodicals like it does with iBooks, says Gruber.

*For now, it’s iPad only. Eventually, Murdoch will put this on all tablets that come along.

