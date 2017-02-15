Apple fans and employees are 'ashamed' of Apple's new reality show, 'Planet of the Apps'

Apple is breaking into original TV content, and the trailer for one of its first shows, “Planet of the Apps,” was released Monday evening.

And by a large margin, Apple fans — and even some employees — seem to hate it.

The concept for the reality-TV show is something like “Shark Tank” meets “The Voice.” App developers come up with ideas for apps, choose a celebrity mentor such as Will.i.am or Jessica Alba, and eventually win $US10 million in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners as well as premium placement on the front page of Apple’s App Store.

“Developers, they’re the rock stars of right now,” Will.i.am says in the trailer while wearing gold boots. One contestant gives the one-liner, “We’re eBay for the Snapchat generation.”

The show will air exclusively on Apple Music.

You can watch the trailer at the bottom of the page. Here’s what the Apple world is saying about it:

Paul Haddad, the developer of popular iOS apps including Tweetbot:

I can’t wait to see https://t.co/50qeVJsNkW doing code review. “You’ve got an unsatisfiable layout constraint, look at my gold shoes!”

— Paul Haddad (@tapbot_paul) February 14, 2017

Sam Soffes, who previously developed popular apps including the top Bible app:

Got an email from Apple asking me to apply for this. So glad I passed. https://t.co/pOU0QTMMvB

— Sam Soffes (@soffes) February 14, 2017

Realmac Software founder Dan Counsell:

Apple should be producing amazing content like Netflix Originals does. Not this garbage. I am disappointed.

— Dan Counsell (@dancounsell) February 14, 2017

Renaud Lienhart, the Home app developer at Apple:

Today, I am ashamed to work for Apple. This is embarrassing, and not what we work hard for.https://t.co/9O5mjEGElm

— Renaud Lienhart (@RenaudLienhart) February 14, 2017

Apple blogger and Instapaper founder Marco Arment:

I’m sure Planet of the Apps will be a great show for all of those people who bug developers with their awful ideas. https://t.co/PORl3y4t1Y

— Marco Arment (@marcoarment) February 14, 2017

Jake Frey, an app designer at Frey Labs:

Devs: Hey the App Store has a few problems and its hard to be discovered. Can you take a look? Apple: Uh nope but that would make great TV! https://t.co/IjYAc58XLF

— Jake Frey (@frey) February 14, 2017

Dermot Daly, the founder of Tapadoo, an iPhone app studio (Daly also wrote a Medium post):

“Planet of the Apps. No. Just No”. https://t.co/Z67aaLH5xu (Typos, etc on a postcard to me please).

— Dermot Daly (@dermdaly) February 14, 2017

But some are defending the show, pointing out that perhaps Apple fans and developers are not its target audience. Apple blogger Rene Ritchie:

Planet of the Apps: Not intended for “us” but for the mainstream. Or, now “we” know how cooks have felt about Hell’s Kitchen for a decade.

— Rene Ritchie ???? (@reneritchie) February 14, 2017

Watch the full trailer below:

