WSJ: Apple Ordered Screens For A 4-Inch iPhone

Apple has ordered larger screens from its Asian suppliers for the next iPhone model, the Wall Street Journal has learned.The new iPhone screens are “at least” 4-inches, up from 3.5 inches on the iPhone 4S, the Journal reports, citing anonymous sources close to the situation.



There have been rumours floating around for months that Apple would switch to a 4-inch screen on the next iPhone model.

If true, this would mark the first time Apple has changed the iPhone’s screen size since the device was introduced in 2007.

UPDATE: Now Reuters reports hearing from its own sources that Apple has placed orders for larger iPhone screens. “The new iPhone screens will measure 4 inches from corner to corner,” Reuters quotes one source as saying.

