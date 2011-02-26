Apple Is About To Use The Same Horrible Product Name That Flopped For Twitter, Facebook, And Google

Apple is reportedly going to overhaul its MobileMe web service and add some location features akin to Foursquare.



Lending some credence to this notion is a report at Patently Apple that Apple applied for a trademark of the word “Places” in Europe.

Regardless of what happens, we sure hope Apple isn’t going to name its location service “Places.”

It’s already been done by Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

Enough already!

