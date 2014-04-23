Apple Has A New, Good Ad For The IPhone Featuring A Pixies Song

A good new Apple ad that shows off all you can do with the phone. It also has a cover version of the Pixies’ song, “Gigantic,” which Peter Kafka notes is pretty cool.

One small thing that stood out in the ad is a guy working out and then he uses the phone to measure his heart rate it seems. We’ve never seen that, and it feels (slightly) like a shot at Samsung which just added a heart rate monitor to the Galaxy S5 phone. It’s a subtle way of saying, “We already have that feature, we just don’t talk about it.”

