Apple Just Killed MySpace Even More Dead

This guest post was written by Daniel Ruby, Research Director for Online Insights at ad network Chitika.At today’s Apple event, Steve Jobs announced something entirely unexpected – a music-oriented social networking service called Ping.



Not only does Ping have the usual Apple hype behind it, but it’s integrated into iTunes 10, so it’s already part of the lives of millions of iPod, iPad, iPhone, and Mac users.

MySpace, the former king of all social networks, should be very afraid – bands will be able to set up shop within iTunes, and sell tracks directly to any legion of loyal followers they generate.

MySpace still lives in large part because of its place in the world of independent music; a quick look at our MySpace traffic stats show that a solid 48% of all traffic coming from MySpace into the Chitika network goes to music-related sites. The sample used was somewhat small, but still enough to be representative of the reality of the situation – as the music scene goes, so goes MySpace.

This isn’t Apple going after Facebook, but rather Apple recognising a weak player with a tenuous grip on a valuable niche. All Jobs and Co. needs to do is step on MySpace’s fingers, and the music industry will slip away, leaving MySpace a shell of its current shell of its former glory.

