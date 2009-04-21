Apple Picks 'Netbook' Manufacturer, Says Chinese Paper

The latest on Apple’s ultra-portable computer, which we’ve been calling the ‘iPod touch HD’: Apple (AAPL) has reportedly signed up Foxconn Electronics to manufacture it, The Inquirer reports, citing the Chinese-language Commercial Times.



If true, this makes sense: Apple has worked with Foxconn on its iPhone, and we expect any “netbook”-like offering from Apple to look more like a big iPod touch than a small laptop-looking device. We don’t expect this sort of gadget to ship before this fall.

Expect analysts to ask Apple (again) about its netbook plans during its March quarter earnings call Wednesday night. In the past, Apple has admitted having some “ideas” for the sector, but has trashed the mini-laptops that PC makers like Dell (DELL) and Acer are offering.

