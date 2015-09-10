The demo for the iPad Pro involved a man Photoshopping a woman's face to make her smile more

The Apple event is today and the internet is buzzing with the first details of some of the company’s newest products and updates.

In the first hour, CEO Tim Cook introduced the iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil, which is a stylus to be used in tandem with the newer, bigger, more powerful iPad. (Follow Tech Insider’s coverage of the Apple event here.)

But while an Adobe demonstrator was onstage showing off the new stylus and a program called “Photoshop Fix,” he made an odd choice by announcing he would Photoshop a woman’s face to give her a bigger smile.

“I’m not quite happy with the model’s smile, I’d like her to have a liiittle bit more of a smile, so let’s fix that” pic.twitter.com/rq4lw9MSs8

— Nick Robinson (@Babylonian) September 9, 2015

The tweet and photo above is from that moment.

Why is that a problem? A man telling a woman to smile or “smile more!” is highly and widely-regarded as a form of harassment, and a line many women find uncomfortable and inappropriate.

In the past, the idea of being told to smile has prompted responses from many news outlets including the Huffington Post and the L.A. Times. Street artist Tatyana Falalizadeh even started the “Stop Telling Women to Smile” project as a response to the issue.

As the moment at the Apple event unfolded, people on Twitter immediately started commenting, though The Verge notes the demonstration was met “with applause” in the room.

Huffington Post’s deputy managing editor Alexis Kleinman tweeted:

I really hate watching this man retouch this woman’s face to make her smile more. Legit upset by this. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/DVoW2f4oTF

— Alexis Kleinman (@alexiskleinman) September 9, 2015

“Yeah, make that woman smile, Apple,” Damon Beres of Huffington Post Tech tweeted.

Yeah, make that woman smile, Apple pic.twitter.com/WlsNpHa9qC

— Damon Beres (@dlberes) September 9, 2015

Who the hell thought it’d be a good idea to demo an Apple product by having a man photoshop a woman’s smile? I can’t

— Najla Bulous (@najlabulous) September 9, 2015

Every time a stranger patronisingly tells me to smile from now on I’m going to jam an Apple Pencil into their eye #AppleEvent

— Lauren (@fateiskind) September 9, 2015

how did someone at Apple OR Adobe not think through the optics of a dude “fixing” a woman’s smile?

— Beth Carpenter (@bethshanna) September 9, 2015

