Apple edited out a dirty joke from its big presentation

Apple has a long history of editing out any gaffes that happen during its events, but Apple’s most recent revision is too funny to keep quiet.

During his opening remarks at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook told the story of how the Cleveland Indians are huge Apple fans.

It turns out that after Cleveland Indians first baseman Brandon Moss managed to hit his 100th home run, the ball ended up landing directly in the Cleveland Indians bullpen — leading the team to create a ransom note comprising a list of demands.

Cook proudly pointed out that a majority of the demands were Apple devices including iPads, an iPhone 6, Apple Watches, and MacBook Airs. A photo of the ransom note was shown to the audience, but The Verge points out that Twitter user Andrew Martin discovered Apple ended up Photoshopping out one item from the list — a “50 gallon drum of lube.”

The list of demands originally included a request from Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Marc Rzepczynski — nicknamed “Zep” — for an “Apple Watch / 50 gallon drum of lube,” but Apple edited the image so you could only see the request for the Apple Watch.

It appears Apple deemed the request a bit too inappropriate from the family-friendly vibe it was trying to showcase at WWDC. You could also easily argue that is a bit of a double standard for Apple, especially given it closed out the keynote with a surprise appearance from The Weeknd, who performed his new single “Can’t Feel My Face,” a song brimming with drug references.

Apple The Weeknd takes the stage to perform ‘Can’t Feel My Face.’

In the past, Apple has edited its presentations to remove any blunders — the most recent case being when Apple fixed an autocorrect mistake that happened during its October iPad event — but this might be our first example of Apple editing presentation images before an event takes place.

Of course, Marc Rzepczynski and Brandon Moss likely don’t mind at all. Tim Cook revealed that he would be giving the team their requested Apple devices so that Moss could be reunited with his 100th home run ball.

