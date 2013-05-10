Meet The Guy Who Takes Beautiful Pictures Of iPhones For Apple

Peter Belanger at a shoot for the iPhone 3GS

Peter Belanger is the man behind a lot of Apple’s beautiful images of the iPhone and iPad.



The Verge’s Michael Shane recently sat down with Belanger to learn more about his photography process.

Belanger got his start as a freelance photographer for agencies that had Apple accounts. A lot of the designers and producers from those agencies eventually started working internally at Apple, and continued to ask Belanger to shoot product photos.

He goes through an incredibly intricate process to get the perfect shot. Before a product photo shoot for Apple, Belanger collaborates with the company’s art directors to best position the product. The next step is lighting.

